Conor McGregor Set For Record Payday With UFC 246 Return

Conor McGregor is no stranger to big paydays for his services. However, he’s set to make his biggest yet when he returns at UFC 246 to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

According to a report from Essentially Sports, McGregor will make a salary of $5,000,000 for his fight with Cerrone. Of course, that number does not include his Reebok fighter payout, pay-per-view (PPV) points, or any potential post-fight bonuses. This is quite the raise from McGregor’s previous $3,000,000 salary, which he made for his losing effort against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

As for “Cowboy,” he’ll bank a $2,000,000 payday. The leadup to the fight has been rather uncharacteristic for a McGregor bout. Usually, McGregor likes to talk trash to his opponents, however, in a recent interview, the Irishman explains why he actually appreciates Cerrone.

“Well, I said I’d fight him right? Me and Donald have had a history, a long history – well not a long history, but we’ve had a history. It’s an exciting bout, it’s a fan-friendly bout, it’s a fight that excites me, and it’s a fight that I said I’d partake – I appreciate Donald I have to say.

“He’s fought a lot of times, and since the last time I saw him – I saw him at that Aldo press conference many many years ago – he’s gone on and fought so many times. He’s also a family man with his grandmother – I appreciate that and I respect that. I also respect the method he went about with the Proper Whiskey and, you know, so much work goes into these things. To see that bit of respect, I appreciate that. I look forward to having a good bout,” McGregor said.

“I’m happy to come back and have my comeback fight and the beginning of my season against Donald. And I look forward to it, it’s going to be a good night, and I’m going to shine here on January 18. I’m going to create magic, like I have many times before. But this is going to be something special.”

What do you think about McGregor and Cerrone’s respective paydays for UFC 246?