John Kavanagh Claims Conor McGregor Was Offered Big Money To Fight Kickboxer

John Kavanagh claims Conor McGregor was offered a big-money deal to fight a Chinese kickboxer.

According to his head coach, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion was to receive $5 million. This would’ve seen him go three rounds with this fighter, who was not named.

McGregor’s head coach stated this information while making a recent appearance on The True Geordie Podcast. He did bring up how he gets these offers a lot but knew that it was a legit offering nonetheless.

“I had a guy message me just a few days ago — a Chinese kickboxer [who] wanted to do three rounds with Conor for $5 million,” Kavanagh said “And he was going to put it in escrow. It wasn’t like he was just [joking]. Because again, I get a million messages like that a day. But you just don’t pay attention [to them]. But this guy was connected and it was a legitimate offer. But I know he wouldn’t [do it].” (Transcript via The Express).

Not The Only Offer

Kavanaugh continued on that the boxing promoter behind this behind-the-scenes offer was a prominent one. That’s why he knew it was real:

“You get the odd funny message like that. And like I said, it was a genuine [offer],” Kavanagh continued. “I know the boxing promoter well and he’s very well known. So he wasn’t going to come with an offer that wasn’t legitimate.”

This comes after just a few weeks after Floyd Mayweather apparently agreed to do an exhibition fight against Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. The boxing legend is slated to fight the young kickboxer at Rizin 14 on December 31st. This would see the boxer come out of retirement in order to fight once again for big bucks.

The UFC and its President Dana White would have to sign off on it as they did for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Thus, the chances of this fight happening are not very good. He’s also in the process of trying to find himself in the trouble that he’s dealing with. It all started with his brawl with Nurmagomedov after their UFC 229 fight last month.