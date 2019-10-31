John Kavanagh Claims All Parties Are ‘More Or Less’ In Agreement For Conor McGregor Return

Spread the word!













All signs are pointing to Conor McGregor finally making his return to the Octagon in January as he teased. McGregor said during a media tour in Russia that he will fight again on January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even UFC president Dana White noted, although nothing is even close to official just yet, they are, in fact, looking to book McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for January 18. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani caught up with McGregor’s longtime head coach, John Kavanagh, to get his comments on the situation. Kavanagh divulged that all parties involved have “more or less” come to an agreement on the fight.

“Yeah, like Dana said, nothing is 100 percent until all contracts are signed,” Kavanagh said. “As far as I’m aware, all parties have agreed more or less, in principle, maybe just a few kinks to be ironed out. But as far as I’m aware, hopefully, an announcement is imminent.”

Cerrone even teased that the fight is in the works with a recent post online. In a follow-up interview, “Cowboy” urged the Irishman to make things official and sign the contract.

“Sign the damn deal, man. Let’s get this done.”

