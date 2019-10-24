Donald Cerrone Suggests He’s Fighting Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone might be the man to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC after all. Earlier today, McGregor held a press conference in Moscow, Russia and announced he’ll be fighting on January 18 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While McGregor claims he already knows who his opponent is, he refused to share that information with the public, claiming the UFC would “flip” it if he did. However, it looks like “Cowboy” is suggesting he is the opponent yet to be confirmed by the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. He posted the following photo on Instagram featuring McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, with the caption, “Need I say more??”

An ESPN report from earlier today suggested that Cerrone is currently the front-runner to fight McGregor in January. Lightweight Justin Gaethje was also mentioned as a possibility. McGregor hasn’t fought since October of last year when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. “The Eagle” submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank.

Now, McGregor is looking to get back in the win column come January, and has plans to fight three times in 2020.

