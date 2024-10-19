Joe Rogan set to skip commentary duties at UFC 308, Paul Felder joins desk for Abu Dhabi trip

Veteran color-commenator, Joe Rogan is set to skip next week’s trip to Abu Dhabi, UAE for a UFC 308 headliner between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway for the featherweight crown, with former lightweight contender, Paul Felder replacing the veteran caller.

Rogan, who most recently called all the action from start to finish at UFC 307 earlier this month, was joined by long-time play-by-play lead, Jon Anik as well as former duel-weight champion, Daniel Cormier for the flagship card in Salt Lake City.

Watching on as former bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena scooped the divisional crown with a split decision win over rival, Raquel Pennington, Joe Rogan was left awestruck with Alex Pereira’s bloody battering of championship challenger, Khalil Rountree in their light heavyweight title main event.

Joe Rogan set to skip UFC 308 commentary duties

However, as is accustomed to the Newark native, Joe Rogan will not make the overseas trip to the Middle East for next week’s title fight at UFC 308, with former lightweight challenger, Felder replacing him in a commentary booth featuring both the above-mentioned, Anik and Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier, as per a report from MMA Fighting.

Taking main event honors next weekend at the Etihad Arena; a massive featherweight title grudge match between the unbeaten, Topuria and former champion-turned symbolic BMF champion, Holloway as the two vie for 145lbs spoils.

And in the night’s co-main event, former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker is currently scheduled to take on the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev in their reworked pairing — with the victor likely lined up to compete for the divisional gold in their next Octagon outing.