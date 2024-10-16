Sportsbook Drops Odds for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ Potential Appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience

In just a few short weeks, former U.S. President Donald Trump will go toe-to-toe with current Vice President Kamala Harris, the winner emerging as the country’s new commander-in-chief.

But ahead of the highly anticipated election on November 5, fans can place their bets on whether or not Trump or Harris will appear on one of the most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.

During a recent interview with Full Send, Trump revealed that he would make an appearance on the JRE podcast after years of being snubbed by the longtime UFC color commentator.

Trump confirms he’s going on Joe Rogan with the Nelk Boys! pic.twitter.com/cyMJSRnEFc — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) October 13, 2024

“I think I’m doing it,” Trump said. “Yeah, I am.”

You can bet on all kinds of crazy props for Donald Trump’s rumored JRE appearance

Since then, BetOnline.ag has dropped a series of prop bets associated with Trump and his opponent’s potential appearances on the show. Check out all the different bets you can place below courtesy of MMA Mania:

Will Donald Trump be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?

Yes -600

No +350

Will Kamala Harris be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?

Yes -165

No +125

Which fighter will Trump mention first?

Sean Strickland +200

Colby Covington +250

Khabib Nurmagomedov +300

Jorge Masvidal +400

Conor McGregor +600

Donald Cerrone +1000

Jon Jones +1200

How many times will “Dana” be said by Trump?

Over/Under 4.5

Who will be mentioned first?

Dana White -140

Elon Musk +100

What will be said first?

UFC +155

Elon/Musk -220

What will happen first?

Rogan asks Trump how much he weighs +300

Rogan asks Trump how tall he is -500

What will happen first?

Trump drinks alcohol +150

Trump smokes marijuana -200

Will Donald Trump drink alcohol?

Yes 200/1

Will Donald Trump smoke marijuana?

Yes 150/1

What will be said first?

Mushrooms +325

Psychedelics +245

Marijuana -150

What will be said first?

Space exploration +350

UFOs/UAPs +225

Artificial intelligence/AI -150

What will be said first?

Gun(s) +170

Border(s) -250

How many times will border(s) be said?

Over/Under 6.5

How many times will gun(s) be said?

Over/Under 7.5

How many times will the economy be said?

Over/Under 4.5

Will Joe Rogan be fact-checked by the producer?

Yes +170

No -250

Will Donald Trump be fact-checked by the producer?

Yes -200

No +150

How long will the Trump-Rogan podcast last?

Over/Under 3 hours