Sportsbook Drops Odds for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ Potential Appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience
In just a few short weeks, former U.S. President Donald Trump will go toe-to-toe with current Vice President Kamala Harris, the winner emerging as the country’s new commander-in-chief.
But ahead of the highly anticipated election on November 5, fans can place their bets on whether or not Trump or Harris will appear on one of the most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.
During a recent interview with Full Send, Trump revealed that he would make an appearance on the JRE podcast after years of being snubbed by the longtime UFC color commentator.
“I think I’m doing it,” Trump said. “Yeah, I am.”
You can bet on all kinds of crazy props for Donald Trump’s rumored JRE appearance
Since then, BetOnline.ag has dropped a series of prop bets associated with Trump and his opponent’s potential appearances on the show. Check out all the different bets you can place below courtesy of MMA Mania:
Will Donald Trump be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?
Yes -600
No +350
Will Kamala Harris be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?
Yes -165
No +125
Which fighter will Trump mention first?
Sean Strickland +200
Colby Covington +250
Khabib Nurmagomedov +300
Jorge Masvidal +400
Conor McGregor +600
Donald Cerrone +1000
Jon Jones +1200
How many times will “Dana” be said by Trump?
Over/Under 4.5
Who will be mentioned first?
Dana White -140
Elon Musk +100
What will be said first?
UFC +155
Elon/Musk -220
What will happen first?
Rogan asks Trump how much he weighs +300
Rogan asks Trump how tall he is -500
What will happen first?
Trump drinks alcohol +150
Trump smokes marijuana -200
Will Donald Trump drink alcohol?
Yes 200/1
Will Donald Trump smoke marijuana?
Yes 150/1
What will be said first?
Mushrooms +325
Psychedelics +245
Marijuana -150
What will be said first?
Space exploration +350
UFOs/UAPs +225
Artificial intelligence/AI -150
What will be said first?
Gun(s) +170
Border(s) -250
How many times will border(s) be said?
Over/Under 6.5
How many times will gun(s) be said?
Over/Under 7.5
How many times will the economy be said?
Over/Under 4.5
Will Joe Rogan be fact-checked by the producer?
Yes +170
No -250
Will Donald Trump be fact-checked by the producer?
Yes -200
No +150
How long will the Trump-Rogan podcast last?
Over/Under 3 hours
“I had my headphones on and I said ‘Hey, how’re you doing man? Nice meeting you.’ Shook his hand and got a video of it,” Rogan said after meeting Trump at UFC 264 in July 2021. “It’s kinda hilarious. He’s like ‘Oh you do a tremendous job, amazing job, good job.’
“I should have got a selfie with him. What are you going to do? It was weird. It was very weird. When he walked in though, I’m telling you man they cheered the f*ck out of him.”