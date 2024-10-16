Sportsbook Drops Odds for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ Potential Appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience

ByCraig Pekios
Sportsbook Drops Odds for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' Potential Appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience

In just a few short weeks, former U.S. President Donald Trump will go toe-to-toe with current Vice President Kamala Harris, the winner emerging as the country’s new commander-in-chief.

But ahead of the highly anticipated election on November 5, fans can place their bets on whether or not Trump or Harris will appear on one of the most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Donald Trump

During a recent interview with Full Send, Trump revealed that he would make an appearance on the JRE podcast after years of being snubbed by the longtime UFC color commentator.

“I think I’m doing it,” Trump said. “Yeah, I am.”

You can bet on all kinds of crazy props for Donald Trump’s rumored JRE appearance

Since then, BetOnline.ag has dropped a series of prop bets associated with Trump and his opponent’s potential appearances on the show. Check out all the different bets you can place below courtesy of MMA Mania:

READ MORE:  Nina Drama Leaks Funny DM Exchange with Sean Strickland About Barefoot UFC Vegas 98 Moment

Will Donald Trump be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?
Yes -600
No +350

Will Kamala Harris be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day?
Yes -165
No +125

Which fighter will Trump mention first?
Sean Strickland +200
Colby Covington +250
Khabib Nurmagomedov +300
Jorge Masvidal +400
Conor McGregor +600
Donald Cerrone +1000
Jon Jones +1200

Donald Trump

How many times will “Dana” be said by Trump?
Over/Under 4.5

Who will be mentioned first?
Dana White -140
Elon Musk +100

What will be said first?
UFC +155
Elon/Musk -220

What will happen first?
Rogan asks Trump how much he weighs +300
Rogan asks Trump how tall he is -500

READ MORE:  Belal Muhammad Is Not Afraid of Undefeated Finisher Shavkat Rakhmonov: 'It Really Doesn't Scare Us'

What will happen first?
Trump drinks alcohol +150
Trump smokes marijuana -200

Will Donald Trump drink alcohol?
Yes 200/1

Will Donald Trump smoke marijuana?
Yes 150/1

What will be said first?
Mushrooms +325
Psychedelics +245
Marijuana -150

What will be said first?
Space exploration +350
UFOs/UAPs +225
Artificial intelligence/AI -150

What will be said first?
Gun(s) +170
Border(s) -250

How many times will border(s) be said?
Over/Under 6.5

How many times will gun(s) be said?
Over/Under 7.5

Donald Trump

How many times will the economy be said?
Over/Under 4.5

Will Joe Rogan be fact-checked by the producer?
Yes +170
No -250

Will Donald Trump be fact-checked by the producer?
Yes -200
No +150

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Teases Big Comeback With Return to the Gym

How long will the Trump-Rogan podcast last?
Over/Under 3 hours

“I had my headphones on and I said ‘Hey, how’re you doing man? Nice meeting you.’ Shook his hand and got a video of it,” Rogan said after meeting Trump at UFC 264 in July 2021. “It’s kinda hilarious. He’s like ‘Oh you do a tremendous job, amazing job, good job.’

“I should have got a selfie with him. What are you going to do? It was weird. It was very weird. When he walked in though, I’m telling you man they cheered the f*ck out of him.”

GettyImages 174032184 bdrveo
READ MORE:  Joaquin Buckley Down for a Clash with 'Chaos' If Usman Isn't Interested: 'I'd Definitely Take That Fight'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts