UFC colour commentator, podcaster, and stand up comic, Joe Rogan has claimed that he’s fearful that cancel culture will result in the silencing of heterosexual white males during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.



Rogan, who commentated at UFC 262 at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas last weekend, recently featured fellow comedian, Joe List on his podcast, where he questioned how, or if it was even possible to create a legitimately funny comedy movie anymore, given the recent uprise in cancel culture and the ‘woke’ movement.



“Can you make a good comedy move anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being cancelled, that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?” Rogan questioned.

Rogan then claimed that the ‘woke’ movement can only get worse and continue to snowball in the future.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” Rogan continued. “It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk. Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history.“

“It will be[come], you’re now allowed to go outside,” Rogan said. “Because so many people were imprisoned for so many…” List begins to laugh as Rogan continues with his point. “I’m not joking. It really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

Rogan would continue to explain that while still fearful of the suppression of free speech or the impending silencing which he believes could occur as the ‘woke’ movement continues to snowball, he encouraged users of social media platforms to be nicer to each other and how people who aren’t considered ‘woke’ shouldn’t be targeted for that reason.



Rogan recently hit the headlines as well for questioning why young healthy people would choose to avail of a COVID-19 vaccination, before claiming that he’s not “anti-vax” in an attempt to clear up his comments which drew massive flak from White House officials and medical experts.



The former Fear Factor host and NewsRadio actor penned a deal to stream his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience on streaming platform Spotify last year, in a deal reported be to worth in the region of a cool $100 million.