Joe Rogan suggests big weight class change for the UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has suggested a change to the weight class rules that he believes the promotion should consider implementing.

Over the course of the last few years, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the Ultiamte Fighting Championship’s commentary team. While he doesn’t cover as many events as he once did, he’s still an important piece of the puzzle, serving as one of the main voices of the UFC on some of their biggest events of the year.

As a result of him being around for so long, Joe Rogan has certainly earned the right to voice his thoughts on how the UFC can improve. While many fans still love the product, there are a few things that a lot of fans and pundits alike would likely change if they were given the opportunity to do so.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed his belief that the weight class system in the UFC should change.

Joe Rogan’s rule change thoughts

“There should be a weight class every ten pounds for men… Like 185 to 205 is bananas. 20lbs is crazy.

“I think that they should legitimately have a weight class every 10lbs in MMA. And I don’t think that’s bad.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This is certainly an idea that has proven to be quite popular with MMA fans, especially with some of the issues we’ve all seen with weight cutting in recent years.

Alas, it’s not easy to picture a world in which Dana White opts to make such a big change, especially given how little he enjoys the volume of weight classes in boxing when comparing the two.

Either way, though, it’ll be interesting to see if this creates any kind of deeper debate on the subject now that Rogan has brought it up.