Joe Rogan receives seal of approval on future UFC Hall of Fame induction: ‘He has done so much for our sport’

Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan has been backed to receive a future induction into the UFC’s Hall of Fame as per his play-by-play lead and co-caller, Jon Anik – who claims the podcast host and standup comedian should most definitely land in the hall in the near future.

Rogan, a veteran color-commentator under the banner of the UFC, made his first appearance back in 1997 for the Dana White-led promtoion, calling the action backstage at a UFC 12 event – which featured a headlining bracket between former light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, and Scott Ferrozzo.

Joe Rogan backed for UFC Hall of Fame invitation

A staple in the commentary booth in the time since, Rogan, who had spent extensive time side-by-side with former play-by-play lead, Mike Goldberg, has been backed by current play-by-play lead, Anik – to receive a Hall of Fame induction alongside his fellow callers, ex-champions, Michael Bisping, and Daniel Cormier.

“I wonder if at this point in time, Joe Rogan has like respectfully declined a UFC Hall of Fame invitation,” Jon Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. “It’s an eventuality that Joe Rogan is going to go into the UFC Hall of Fame. I would love for that to happen spontaneously live, on a UFC broadcast. To sit here and talk about that man’s growth and contributions to the growth of MMA would be such a long conversation.”

“He has just done so much for our sport and for so many individuals in it,” Anik continued. “I’m coming up on the nine-year anniversary of my podcast, he’s the only reason I started the f*cking thing. So, Joe Rogan, first-ballot Hall of Famer. I do hope he gets in.”



Featuring at the final Octagon event of last year, Rogan called the action at UFC 296 alongside the above-mentioned, Anik, and Cormier, and will likely continue his vein this year of calling from the booth for flagship events held by the promotion in North America.

Would you like to see Joe Rogan receive an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame?