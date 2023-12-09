Joe Rogan doubts successful UFC return for Conor McGregor amid injury: ‘No one has come back from that’

Expected to make his return to the Octagon in the early goings of next year, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor’s highly-anticipated comeback to fighting may not be as successful as he has predicted according to color-commentator, Joe Rogan, who stressed how history has shown us a triumphant return is unlikely.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match back in 2021.

And expected to make his comeback in the form of a welterweight return against one-time lightweight title challenger, MIchael Chandler potentially at UFC 300 in April of next year, Conor McGregor has taken his training camp to the Middle East in recent months – with sparring footage of him dropping down a teammate emerging this weekend.

Joe Rogan unsure of successful comeback for Conor McGregor

However, with fans clamouring for a return from the Dubliner – who claims he will defeat Chandler in his comeback to the sport, UFC color-commenator, Rogan doubts the 35-year-old will return to his highest level of ability amid his gruesome injury.



“No one comes back from that,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “No one has ever come back from that catastrophic leg break. Not a single athlete has come back from it and performed at the same level. Anderson Silva’s the only guy who came back and fought multiple times, and he was not the same guy.”

Without a victory since competing at 170 pounds back in January 2020, McGregor turned in a dominant 40-second high-kick and follow-up TKO victory over former title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in the pair’s headlining clash.

