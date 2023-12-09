Video – UFC star Conor McGregor drops sparring partner with huge left hand ahead of fighting comeback

Plying his trade in the Middle East in the last number of months ahead of an expected return to the Octagon in the early goings of next year, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor was spotted dropping a sparring partner of his with his patented left hand straight shot.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the scrutiny of the Dana White-led promotion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And expected to make his comeback potentially at a monumental UFC 300 card in April of next year in an earmarked welterweight clash with rival, Michael Chandler, McGregor has taken his talents to the MIddle East as of late, training alongside PFL featherweight standout, Brendan Loughnane.

Conor McGregor drops sparring partner in the Middle East

Posting a series of recent training footage videos, McGregor, 35, managed to drop a certain sparring teammate with a nasty left hand straight, which followed his recoganizable right uppercut shot.

Conor McGregor DROPS sparring partner with a sharp left hand 🔫👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/zxbGncInC0 — FIGHTING LTD (@fighting_ltd) December 5, 2023

Recently teasing a potential run for the Presidency of his native Republic of Ireland, McGregor also confirmed plans for a return to fighting, claiming he is preparing for a big bout in his return to the Octagon.

“Potential competition if I run: Gerry (Adams), 78,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Bertie (Ahern), 75. Enda (Kenny), 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs. govern the people.”

“Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

How do you think Conor McGregor looks in new training footage?