Video – Joe Rogan Passes Out Smelling Salts as His UFC 297 Fight Companion Morphs Into Full-On Rave Party

Joe Rogan’s UFC 297 fight companion turned into a full-on rave as the longtime UFC commentator broke out the smelling salts during Saturday’s middleweight title main event.

With the promotion’s first pay-per-view of 2024 emanating from the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada, Rogan opted to live-stream a fight companion alongside a slew of Joe Rogan Experience regulars, including former heavyweight standout Brendan Schaub, comedian Joey Diaz, and BJJ icon Eddie Bravo.

Following the opening round of the 185-pound title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, Rogan handed his guests some smelling salts to have a little fun between rounds.

The popular podcaster decided to turn things up to 11 with some EDM, prompting everyone to break out in dance.

Easily one of the best moments in JRE history. The gang does Smelling Salts 😤 in between rounds 1 and 2 of the main event @joerogan @BrendanSchaub @madflavor and Eddie Bravo #UFC297 #JRE #FightCompanion pic.twitter.com/4dgbvzMLZn — Me llamo Roberto (@RobertGarc1a) January 21, 2024

JRE Fight Companion Rave 😂 pic.twitter.com/njRPBhYaHN — westsidephilosophy (@westsidephilos1) January 21, 2024

Fight fans who tuned in to the fight companion appeared to have just as much fun watching the events unfold as Rogan and his crew of JRE OG’s had.

“Was the BEST Fight Companion EVER!!!” “When the vibes are immaculate” “Yall trying to kill Uncle Joey!” “Well… looks like you guys had a good time” “Yall had me turning up too” “Absolutely 1 of my fav clips I’ve seen on the internet” “I thought we might witness Joey have a heart attack live with those smelling salts, you guys made me nervous!” “This was one of the best 4 hours of my life” “Is that sh*t that good ??? I know it wakes u up but damn thats looking like a mix of molly and cocaine hahah”

Joe Rogan Shocked by Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC 297 Victory

Following Bruce Buffer’s announcement revealing Du Plessis as the new middleweight world champion, Rogan was seemingly shocked by the split decision in favor of the South African.

“Wow. Interesting. Very interesting. I wonder how the people online feel about that,” Rogan said. “Because, you know, we’re not scoring it while we’re watching it. We’re watching it, we’re just having fun. “Were we wrong? It was good. Listen, fourth round he [Du Plessis] did awesome… I definitely think he won the fourth but do you think he won the fifth? I don’t know, man, the fifth seems like Sean was landing more shots… Interesting. Tough fight, though.”

Fans online, and even Dana White echoed similar sentiments, with the UFC CEO saying in no uncertain terms that he thought Sean Strickland did enough to retain his title in The Great White North during the post-fight press conference.