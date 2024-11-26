Joe Rogan Steps in During Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC Fight to Help Herb Dean

Old footage has re-emerged of UFC commentator Joe Rogan, alongside his fellow commentators, attempting to help Herb Dean during a fight.

Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been the consistent voice of the UFC. While Jon Anik and Mike Goldberg have served as lead commentators, Rogan has been there through all of the highs and lows and great moments that the promotion has had.

As such, he holds a special place in the hearts of millions of mixed martial arts fans. While he won’t be able to carry on forever, it certainly doesn’t seem as if he’s planning on slowing down anytime soon.

While he’s largely just someone who commentates on the fights and interviews fighters after the fact, he can also help out the officials from time to time. This was never more evident than during a previous clash between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal, with the following footage going viral recently on social media.

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were stressing Herb Dean out over that mouthpiece 😭 pic.twitter.com/05FE10ifHA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 24, 2024

Joe Rogan tries to help Herb Dean

In the footage you can see Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier all trying to help referee Herb Dean find Shavkat Rakhmonov’s mouthpiece. It came after a head kick/punch combination from Geoff Neal in what we all consider to be Shavkat’s most competitive fight thus far. Unfortunately, on several occasions, Dean fails to take notice of the directions being given to him by the commentary team.

At one point, Rogan even removed his headset in an attempt to get a better dialogue going with Herb. Alas, it didn’t quite pay off within the context of this clip. In the end, Rakhmonov went on to defeat Neal and maintain his unbeaten record in style.

You may love him or hate him, but there’s no denying that Joe Rogan brings invaluable experience and wisdom to the table in the UFC.