Joe Rogan set to return to commentary booth at UFC 295 for title fights, snaps three month hiatus

Rogan, a staple of the UFC’s commentary booth, is set to return to action for the first time since he called Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight championship win over Aljamain Sterling back in August in Boston, Massachusetts – as he makes the trip to Madison Square Garden.

Joe Rogan returns to the commentary booth at UFC 295

And according to an initial report from MMA Junkie, Joe Rogan will call the action this weekend in New York City alongside fellow color commentator and former two-division championship holder, Daniel Cormier, and play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

Headlining the night’s event, a vacant light heavyweight championship bout between former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka, and former middleweight gold holder, Alex Pereira will close the curtain on the night’s action.

Furthermore, in the night’s co-main event, an interim heavyweight championship fight between surging contenders, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall replaces an originally slated heavyweight championship defense by Jon Jones against the former champion, Stipe Miocic.

Staple roving reporter, Megan Olivi returns to duty this weekend in New York City for UFC 295 to boot, conducting both pre-fight and post-fight interviews with personalities and athletes, as well as providing real-time updates on the card throughout the event.

Furthermore, veteran announcer, Bruce Buffer returns to the Octagon to bill the fighters ahead of action at UFC 295.

Michael Eaves will host the event’s post-fight show, with former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith joining the analyst desk alongside former middleweight and light heavyweight championship chaser, Chael Sonnen, and veteran boxing coach, Teddy Atlas.

