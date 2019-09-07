Joe Rogan Reacts To Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Announcement

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan was one of many to have been excited with the news that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will be colliding.

It was announced earlier today that the pair would headline UFC 244 which takes place in New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 2. UFC president Dana White even claimed a one-off “BMF” belt would be made for the bout.

Rogan reacted to that as well as the fight announcement later on in a Fight Companion video for UFC 242:

“Nate says it’s the ‘baddest motherf*cker in the game belt,'” Rogan reacted laughing. “He can’t say that, are you going to say that on TV? ESPN, you can’t say that.

“…Dude, I got so hyped,” he continued. “When I saw it on my Instagram feed this morning, I threw my arms up like someone got knocked out.”

Rogan still wants to see Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington face each other for the welterweight title. However, he can’t complain about the UFC 244 headliner as he went on to compliment both fighters, with particular praise for “Gamebred”:

“He’s [Masvidal] so clever [referencing the ‘three piece and a soda’ line]. That’s one of the best things to say about Masvidal,” Rogan added. “The thing is people don’t necessarily associate him with knockout power for some reason. But the guy knocked out Yves Edwards with a head kick, Darren Till, Cowboy Cerrone, Ben Askren, put him in another dimension with a flying knee, world record fastest knockout.

“I mean, it’s weird people don’t associate Masvidal as a knockout artist. He doesn’t necessarily have the most power but he’s so good.”

Are you excited for five rounds of Diaz vs. Masvidal?