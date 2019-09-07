Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Set For UFC 244 Main Event

Spread the word!













It’s happening. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet inside the Octagon at UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) in November.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news after an interview with UFC President Dana White. White said the fight came together over the past 24 hours. The fight will headline the PPV, with no title fights going down on the card under it. All the action goes down inside Madison Square Garden on November 2.

Diaz called out Masvidal after his win over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis last month. He declared himself the “Baddest Mother F*cker Champion” of the world and said he plans on defending that title against Masvidal. To make things even more fun, White said he’s actually going to make a BMF belt for the winner.

Breaking: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal will HEADLINE UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in NYC, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/64YSrS8rNq — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019

Per White, fans were bullish on seeing this fight. He intends to make a special BMF belt for the winner. He said it had be five rounds, but too big for a UFC Fight Night. September 7, 2019

There will NOT be any title fights booked to UFC 244 under Diaz vs. Masvidal, per White. He didn’t want a title fight to be a co-main to a non title bout. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019

Masvidal is on a two-fight win streak at the moment, in which he knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren in devastating fashion. The first coming in Till’s own backyard of London in the second round, while the latter was recorded as the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds.

As for Diaz, he ended a three-year layoff against Pettis, outclassing the former lightweight champion, before calling out Masvidal. Now, we’ll get to see who comes out on top when these two fan favorites collide inside the Octagon.

Who are you picking in the welterweight showdown between Diaz and Masvidal?