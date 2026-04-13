Carlos Ulberg Blasts “Pretender” Jiri Prochazka, Shares Major Leg Injury Update
Newly minted UFC 205-pound champion Carlos Ulberg believes Jiri Prochazka is a pretender.
Prochazka and Ulberg locked horns this past weekend at UFC 327 to capture the then-vacant light heavyweight title.
After absorbing some massive leg kicks, Ulberg injured his knee, and some speculated that he might have torn his ACL.
The Kiwi had problems even moving or standing during the fight, and he has admitted that his corner would have stopped the fight after Round 1.
However, Prochazka didn’t go for the final kill, and “Black Jag” decided to take matters into his own hands and landed the perfect check hook that sent Prochazka crashing to the canvas, after which Ulberg landed bombs from the top to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
While Jiri Prochazka has opined that he was showing mercy to Carlos Ulberg and chose not to finish the latter, “Black Jag” finds that claim hard to believe.
Ulberg has said that the Czech fighter is a pretender, and he did not show him mercy.
The newly minted 205-pound champ believes the 33-year-old had second thoughts during their fight, which is the reason for Prochazka’s downfall. About the same, “Black Jag” told Ariel Helwani:
“That’s bullsh*t, total bullsh*t. That’s the fear that he had. That wasn’t any kind of mercy… There was no mercy in there. He was full of fear, hesitation, and that’s what got him clipped. I think he’s a pretender. He knows that I know that he’s a pretender. When that word ‘merciful’ was fed into his mouth that night after. He went with it and played with it, and that was his excuse so that he could hopefully get a rematch. There is no way he gets that rematch.”
Check out Carlos Ulberg’s comments below:
Carlos Ulberg injury update
During the same sitdown with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Ulberg said he is still not sure if he has a torn ACL. He plans to get the scans done to confirm the same. The 35-year-old also told Ariel Helwani that his knee is swollen and he’s having a hard time even walking.
“We don’t know for sure [if it’s a torn ACL]. I’ll get the scans done when I arrive in Vegas. The knee felt like it was going in and out of the socket…The pain was unbearable.”
Check out Carlos Ulberg’s comments below: