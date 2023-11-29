Joe Rogan Reacts to UFC Champ Sean Strickland pulling a gun on an Alleged Domestic Abuser: ‘That’s Karma’

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on a recent incident involving Sean Strickland and an alleged domestic abuser.

Strickland has found himself the subject of multiple headlines over the weekend. Most notably, the reigning UFC middleweight champion kickstarted a feud with rising contender Ian Garry, dubbing the Irish star’s wife a “succubus” and imploring Garry to get out from under her.

Hours later, Strickland was once again in the news after pulling a gun on a man who he thought was attempting to steal his truck.

“Did you see his house got broken into? What a wrong house to break into,” Rogan said during a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “Out of all the houses to f*ck with, that guy. UFC middleweight champion who is a gun nut and really knows how to use guns. He trains. Every photo that he has or when he does YouTube videos, there’s f*cking ARs on the wall behind him. He’s not f*cking around kid. He’s ready. He’s hilarious and so marketable, like an anti-hero, but also a hero.” “I don’t know what the guy was doing. It seems like the guy was just obliterated drunk and [Strickland] thought the guy was trying to rob him. I think the guy was just sh*tfaced and was just looking for his keys or something.”

According to Strickland’s post on Instagram, the unidentified man was involved in an alleged domestic dispute before getting in his vehicle and attempting to flee from security. The getaway attempt didn’t last long as he reportedly hit a curb and shredded his tire. Strickland says the man attempted to ride on the rim before exiting the vehicle and hiding between two parked cars, one of them being Strickland’s.

That is what prompted the UFC champ to lead into action.

“That’s karma. That is the universe sending you to the wrong spot,” Rogan continued. “He was such a c*nt that the universe guided him to the absolute worst place he could ever be while he just did those things. Stomped out a girl, drove drunk, drove his car into a curb, ditched it, and tried to hide at the absolute wrong spot.”

Joe Rogan Looks Back at Sean Strickland’s Shocking Victory at UFC 293

While Sean Strickland finds himself the subject of many news stories courtesy of his outspoken nature and outlandish hot takes, his biggest story of the year undoubtedly came at UFC 293 when he scored a shocking unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight world championship.

“He’s behaving like a wild young contender, but he’s the number one guy on earth. People can say what they want about that Adesanya fight. ‘Oh, Izzy wasn’t himself.’ Dude, Izzy wasn’t himself because he got clipped by a bomb of a right hand by Strickland in that first round. Strickland connected with a picture-perfect right hand, rocked Izzy, and then hit him with how many shots? Eight, 10 clean shots to the head. Left hooks in the clinch. Of course, he wasn’t himself after that. “You get hit like that in a fight, you’re in f*cksville for the rest of the fight. He probably doesn’t remember those rounds. Who knows how dinged up he got? Only he knows. Only Izzy knows how badly he got hurt in that first round, but when you get rocked that way, your legs go out, and you go down, that’s a concussion.”

Strickland is scheduled to defend his title for the first time at UFC 297 in January as he faces No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.