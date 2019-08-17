Report Reveals What Old Man Allegedly Said For Conor McGregor To Punch Him

Spread the word!













One of the biggest stories of the week came when footage leaked of an April incident involving Conor McGregor inside an Irish pub.

McGregor entered the bar and offered shots of whiskey to several people seated at the bar. The UFC star was offering his very own Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. However, an elderly man denied McGregor’s drink twice, leading to the UFC star becoming angered, and subsequently punching the old man.

He was immediately dragged out of the bar by what looked to be members of his own security team. According to a report from The Irish Mirror, the man insulted McGregor’s whiskey, saying, “I don’t want to drink that sh*t.” It was that comment that led to McGregor punching him.

“The fella McGregor offered a drink to said, ‘I don’t want to drink that s**t, I don’t want your drink’ and McGregor wasn’t happy. And sure that was the end of it – then he swung for him.”

The source also noted that, from what they’ve heard, McGregor doesn’t handle his alcohol very well.

“I’m told when he has a few [drinks] in him he can get hyper.”

The entire incident has now caught up with McGregor, as he is being charged with assaulting the man. He is set for a mid-October court appearance. A report from The Daily Mail adds that McGregor has not yet been officially charged, but it’s expected to happen within the coming days.

What do you think about McGregor punching the old man for insulting his whiskey?