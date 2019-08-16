Anthony Pettis Unsure What Prompted Conor McGregor To Punch Old Man

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is in trouble once again after he allegedly hit an elderly man in a bar dispute. Now, many people have given their thoughts on the matter, while Anthony Pettis reserves judgment, as he doesn’t know why the Irishman would even do that.

He wants to know all the facts before commenting. For Pettis, he doesn’t know if something was said but believes there had to have been a reason for McGregor to punch the man.

“It was crazy, but who knows what that dude said?” Pettis said to MMA Junkie. “I’m sure something was said for him to do that. He’s not going to punch somebody in the face for no reason.”

However, Pettis doesn’t really care about that right now. He is set to fight Nate Diaz in the co-main event fo UFC 241. Should he win that, the possibility of fighting McGregor could very well happen, as “Showtime” revealed he was offered that fight.

Yet, Pettis wants to stay active, so he will not wait around for that fight. Instead, Pettis is walking around with the mindset of, if it happens it happens.

“That’s another fan-favorite fight,” Pettis said. “I’m not going to sit here and wait for Conor McGregor and call him out or anything. If he wants to fight and he wants to fight me, send the contract and I’ll be there.”

