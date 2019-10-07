Joe Rogan Praises Robert Whittaker After UFC 243 KO Loss

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go according to plan for Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 over the weekend. Whittaker put his undisputed UFC middleweight title up for grabs against Israel Adesanya’s interim title.

The pair headlined the biggest fight in Australian history, and the highest-attended fight in UFC history. However, it was clearly Adesanya’s night, who outclassed Whittaker on the feet, knocking him out in the second round to put a bow on a masterful performance. It marked Whittaker’s first defeat at 185 pounds and the beginning of Adesanya’s reign as champion.

Taking to Instagram, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan praised Whittaker for his handling of the loss. Rogan called Whittaker a “master class in humility and composure.” Here’s what he had to say.

“This is a master class in humility and composure. @robwhittakermma put it all on the line and came up short, but his response to the loss shows what kind of a man he is. Still absolutely one of the best fighters on earth, and handled the loss as well as anyone ever has. RESPECT!”

As for what’s next for the champion, Adesanya is likely to make his first title defense against Paulo Costa, who was in attendance for the show. A possible superfight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has also been discussed as a possibility.

What did you make of Whittaker’s handling of his loss to Adesanya this past weekend? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!