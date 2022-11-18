Joe Rogan commends Israel Adesanya for his conduct following UFC 281 defeat: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, has praised Israel Adesanya for the way he conducted himself following his defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Heading into the fifth and final round Adesanya was leading on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to be en route to securing another impressive title defense in the main event of UFC 281.

However, in an eerily similar matter to one of the pair’s previous meetings when they faced each other in Kickboxing, Pereira was able to land the game-changing blow (this time multiple) which would ultimately daze ‘The Last Stylebender’ and force the referee, Marc Goddard, to step in and call the fight.

Questions surrounded the stoppage at the time with some considering it to have come too early in comparison to others, including teammate Dan Hooker, who believed the referee made the right decision and prevented the previously undefeated middleweight from taking any unnecessary damage.

How a champion responds to setbacks such as this provides us with a true telling of just how they are as individuals, and as Joe Rogan states, Israel Adesanya conducted himself in arguably the best way we have seen a former champion be.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan shared his view on the now-former champion’s actions and why he believed he conducted himself in such a graceful manner.

“Dude, the way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever,” Rogan said on his podcast. “The dude shows up to the press conference with a f****** fur coat like a king. Dope-ass watch on and just says, ‘He got me.’ He basically said ‘the hunter is now the hunted, I’m coming after him, I’m going to find a way to beat that dude. I was on my way to beating him, and he got me.’

“He was honest about all of it. About how Pereira landed a bunch of calf kicks early on and f***** up his leg and he couldn’t move right. Those calf kicks have changed the game.”

Joe Rogan Praises Marc Goddard For UFC 281 Main-Event Stoppage

Having seen more than his fair share of fights throughout his career, it is reasonable to say that Joe Rogan is well-versed in understanding when a fight should or should not be stopped.

After discussing it on his podcast, the longstanding UFC commentator praised the main-event official, Marc Goddard, for what he perceived as a ‘good stoppage’.

“I don’t think Pereira was going to stop,” Joe Rogan said.

“He had more time, ‘Izzy’ was stationary and Pereira was gonna hit him with some big shots. We don’t need to see ‘Izzy’ with his eyes rolled back behind his head flat out unconscious. I think it was a good stoppage.

“I could see where he’d be upset about it, too. I could see where other fights have gone on longer and they have, but it’s a subjective call and Marc Goddard is one of the very best in the world. He’s top 2 or 3, he might be No. 2, I think Herb Dean’s No. 1. He was saying ‘Bring back Steve Mazzagatti.’ (laughs) Then he went on Andrew Schulz’s podcast on Monday, they were drinking, having fun. He handled it very, very well.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

Israel Adesanya now finds himself in a unique position within his weight division as he attempts to reclaim the title in which he held for so long. Not one to be pessimistic and dwell on the defeat, Adesanya instead is looking forward to once again becoming the hunter as he aims to return to the top of the middleweight division.

Who would you favour in a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya?