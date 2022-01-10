UFC commentator Joe Rogan and middleweight Sean Strickland took different approaches after hearing of comedian Bob Saget’s passing.

Saget shockingly passed away at just 65 years old, after he was found unresponsive in an Orlando, FL hotel room this weekend. There was no evidence of foul play or drug use found in Saget’s autopsy.

Many people from around the world posted their tributes to the former ‘Full House’ television star. Rogan, who was a longtime friend of Saget’s and featured him on a Joe Rogan Experience episode, posted a lengthy tribute on social media.

As many fans mourned his death, Strickland decided to make light of the tragic event on his Twitter page.

Joe Rogan & Sean Strickland deal with death in very different ways 🤔 pic.twitter.com/anzDzb2HoI — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) January 10, 2022

“I heard [Bob Saget] died, guess it’s not a full house anymore,” Strickland said. “I think he would of laughed at that.”

Replies to Strickland’s tweet were mixed, with some fans thinking he was being funny and some outraged by him making light of a celebrity’s death.

Joe Rogan Had A Longtime Friendship With Bob Saget, And Had Him On A JRE Episode

Saget touched the lives of many with his comedic performances along with his television features. Along with being one of the main characters of Full House, he was also featured in shows such as Quantum Leap and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Strickland has ruffled feathers on numerous occasions over the past couple of years. After his latest win over Uriah Hall, he hinted that he would murder the octagon if given the opportunity. He has also made homophobic remarks on his social media pages.

It’s unclear if Rogan has seen Strickland’s post on social media following the death of Saget. But Saget’s friends and family more than likely won’t appreciate Strickland’s attempt at humor.

Strickland is no stranger to controversy, as evidenced by his most recent social media posts.

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.