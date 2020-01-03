Joe Rogan Heaps Praise On Conor McGregor’s Old El Chapo Tribute

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan heaped praise on Conor McGregor’s tribute to El Chapo.

McGregor is no stranger to making a fashion statement and back in 2016 when he was slated to face Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title, he notably donned El Chapo-themed attire.

The topic came up in a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast as he praised the Irishman for pulling it off as well as attempting to recreate a handshake that the Mexican drug lord posed with.

“Did you ever see when Conor McGregor bought that same shirt and was taking pictures and doing that same pose?” Rogan asked his guests (via BJ Penn). “Conor was doing that same pose and not telling anyone. Everybody had to figure out what Conor was doing.”

When the picture was brought up, Rogan added more:

“Look at his face!” Rogan said. “He’s just a f*cking animal. God damn, I love that guy. Come on man. Pretty f*cking close. It’s just the handshake thing. Conor is normally putting his fists in peoples’ faces and talking sh*t and in that one he looks like he’s going to shake hands. Look at that, it’s like the same thing. He’s holding his hand out and Dos Anjos isn’t even thinking about holding his hand.

“And look at Dana White. Dana’s going ‘I’m going to make so much money. Oh my God, I’m going to make so much money from this fight.’”

In the end, Dos Anjos had to pull out with a foot injury which led to McGregor facing Nate Diaz on short notice which caused a huge butterfly effect in the world of mixed martial arts.

Regardless, what did you make of McGregor’s tribute at the time?