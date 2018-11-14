Joe Rogan Explains Why Cain Velasquez Is Best Heavyweight He’s Ever Seen

Joe Rogan explains why he believes that former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight star he’s seen. This is a bold statement coming from the longtime color commentator for the Las Vegas-based promotion. The reason for that is due to all of the fights that Rogan has called over the years.

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan talked about his mindset about current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s friend and teammate.

“It’s hard to say because there’s never been a 265 pound version of Cain Velasquez. Cain Velasquez, in my humble opinion, when I look at all of the different heavyweights that I’ve personally seen fight. Cain stands out as the best. The reason why Cain stands out as the best is because he has superhuman endurance. His ability to put a pace on guys. You would see these guys just wilt under the pressure.”

Joe Rogan On Cain’s Downfall

The longtime commentator brought up how his body started breaking as he had several surgeries including on his back, knee, and shoulder.

“I think with Cain and this is where it gets really interesting. What did him in is also brought him to the top: his mental toughness,” said Rogan (H/T to MMAFighting). “His body started breaking down. He started having all these back injuries. He needed back surgery, multiple back surgeries, shoulder, knee surgery. Everything was getting f*cked up.”

Velasquez was unable to compete this year. If you recall, he was supposed to fight fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in December of last year. However, he had to pull out of the bout due to a lingering injury in his back, which ultimately required surgery.

Rogan continued by stating that having such a focus on his goals that push out the pain, all of the injuries finally caught up with him.