Joe Rogan Disagrees With Brian Ortega’s Claims Of Choking Out Khabib

UFC commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t agree with the claim that Brian Ortega could choke out lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov recently defended his title with a dominant victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 this past weekend, submitting him in the third round. However, there was one moment of adversity for “The Eagle” as Poirier locked in a deep guillotine in the third round.

It looked like he was close to finishing the champion, however, Nurmagomedov remained calm and eventually got out of it. Ortega — a jiu-jitsu black belt — was watching the fight and made his thoughts clear afterwards:

If I had that neck like that it be a wrap September 7, 2019

The topic even came up while Rogan was watching the fight with Brendan Schaub. However, Rogan believes that wouldn’t happen simply because Ortega is small compared to Nurmagomedov:

“I disagree with Brian Ortega because he’s too small,” Rogan said. “He’s a 145-pounder. Tony Ferguson is the man.”

Whether that’s the case or not, it’s still an intriguing matchup and one we could have gotten had Ortega stepped in to face Nurmagomedov back at UFC 223 last year.

For now, the next challenger seems to be Tony Ferguson who is far from small and also happens to have a black belt in jiu-jitsu. Maybe if he were to lock in a submission on Nurmagomedov, things would be different?

What do you think?

