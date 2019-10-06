Joe Rogan & Dana White Break Down Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya (Video)

Spread the word!













The UFC 243 main event is right around the corner. Headlining tonight’s (Sat. October 5, 2019) card from Melbourne, Australia is a middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Recently, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and UFC president Dana White broke down the striker’s delight matchup on a video chat. Check that out here below.

This is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. Whittaker and Adesanya are well-known for being some of the best strikers under the UFC’s banner. Moreso Adesanya, however, who has been on a tear through the middleweight division as of late, and has remained extremely active.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Whittaker, who has had his career plagued by injuries in recent years. When he is healthy, however, there’s no denying the amount of sheer talent the 185-pound champion possesses. Now, both men will face their toughest challenges to date in one another.

And in front of a native crowd for both men, the environment surrounding this fight should be nothing short of spectacular. Make sure to stick with LowKickMMA throughout the night for the best coverage of tonight’s UFC 243 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

