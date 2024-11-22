Nikita Hand’s home invaded by masked men before civil rape case against Conor McGregor

It can now be reported that the home of Nikita Hand was invaded by men wearing balaclavas, who broke several windows of the property, and stabbed her boyfriend, before the beginning of her civil case against Conor McGregor, and his co-defendant, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh.

Hand, who appeared in the High Court today alongside both McGregor and Lawrence, whom she accused of raping her during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018 — was awarded almost €250,000 in damages against the mixed martial arts fighter, with the sitting jury saying he was guilty of assaulting the plaintiff.

However, lawyers and senior counsel for Hand told the High Court in the capital told of the incident at Ms Hand’s home in June of this year, before maintaining the claim was not being made against Conor McGregor. As a result, sitting Judge Alexander Owens ruled that the evidence given was irrelevant to the civil action proceedings and should not be brought before the sitting jury. (via RTE)

Introduced by SC (senior counsel) Ray Boland who represented Ms Hand, the sitting Judge Alexander Owens refused to introduce the event at her home on June 14. last, in which it is alleged the plaintiff’s home was invaded by a group of masked men, who stabbed her her partner who had “driven” them out of her bedroom, before breaking windows of the property.

Members of An Garda Siochana responded to a 999 call to the property after Ms Hand’s young daughter had called emergency services from another room in the house, with the invaders in question allegedly breaking the front windows of the property.

Releasing a statement on social media today after he was found guilty by a jury of assaulting Ms Hand and ordered to pay close to €250,000 in damages to the plaintiff, McGregor, 36, confirmed plans to appeal the decision in the High Court this evening.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”