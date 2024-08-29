Joe Rogan blown away by Ilia Topuria’s superb pad work: ‘F*cking phenomenal’

Ahead of his title fight return at UFC 308 at the end of the October, unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has received massive praise from veteran promotional color-commentator, Joe Rogan — who heaped praise on his striking and hand speed.

Topuria, the undisputed featherweight champion, who is currently in the midst of a stunning 15-fight unbeaten professional run, most recently crowned himself as the gold holder back in February in the main event of UFC 299, stopping Australian kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski with a stunning second round KO win.

Ilia Topuria receives mass praise from UFC caller, Joe Rogan

And now booked to take on symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi at UFC 308 in two months’ time, Topuria received massive praise for his striking work in some new training footage, by promotional caller, Rogan.

“Ilia Topuria is one of the absolute best fighters in the world,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “The dude is just f*cking phenomenal. One of the things that is phenomenal about him is his technique. Watch him hit the punches. See how he’s moving his head when guy throws punches? Slipping just slightly.”

“The speed, man, the f*cking speed of that,” Joe Rogan explained. “Look at the hand speed. F*cking incredible. If you know how difficulty that is to do and do it that fast. I mean, these are like five, six punches a second and just phenomenal technique.”

Previewing his matchup with Hawaiian striker, Holloway later this year at UFC 308, Topuria claimed the matchup with the former featherweight gold holder was more than easy.

“If he’s (Max Holloway) going to bring the same energy he brings in the last 10 seconds of every round, when he doest his (point to ground), I’m going to knock him out in the first round,” Ilia Topuria told MMA Junkie. “Because in the moment he’s going to stop in the middle and start to exchange and punches with me. I recommend him to use a helmet, because he’s going to need.”

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

If he does it, even better for me,” Ilia Topuria explained. “Maybe I’m going to point to the ground. Maybe I will do all that because I’m going to feel so comfortable in that fight because I’m telling you, ever time I see him fight I’m like, ‘Everyone is going to be surprised when I knock him out,’ because I see him as luke such an easy matchup for me. If he thinks that I’m not right, prove me wrong. We’re going to be in the same Octagon, October 26. prove me wrong.”