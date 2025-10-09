Joe Pyfer Explains “Bodybagz” Joke — Not About Police Brutality

Joe Pyfer offered some clarification on his ‘Bodybagz’ moniker.

Ever since he scored a highlight-reel knockout against Ozzy Diaz on a 2022 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, fans have become enamored with the middleweight prospect, for one reason or another. One of those reasons is his unique nickname.

While some have made assumptions regarding the tag, Pyfer confirmed that it’s nothing more than a reference to his heavy-hitting style inside the Octagon.

“The ‘bodybagz’ joke isn’t about police brutality—it’s a fighting reference: ‘I’m going to kill a [ __ ] in there.’ If it became a superstar thing, I’d change it, but for now, I’m sticking with it because it fits my style: body them, bag them, and go for broke,” Pyfer said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Joe Pyfer wants Paulo Costa next

Pyfer has certainly lived up to the label thus far, earning five finishes against since victories under the UFC banner — three of those coming via KO. Pyfer’s last outing at UFC 320 featured him scoring an impressive first-round submission against Abus Magomedov.

After putting together a three-fight win streak, Pyfer broke into the middleweight top 15, setting him up for a step up in competition when he returns to the Octagon. And if ‘Bodybagz’ gets his wish, it’ll be against one-time title challenger Paulo Costa.