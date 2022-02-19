Landing a close split decision victory, Joaquin Buckley managed to survive a late third round onslaught from Abdul Razak Alhassan — handing the Accra native a judging defeat in the main card opener of UFC Vegas 48.

Buckley, who was joined by Detroit Urban Survival self-defense coach, Dale Brown in his corner tonight, managed to avoid a lot of Alhassan’s heavier shots on the feet, however, as the bout rolled on, the Ghanaian managed to land some notable ground strikes against Buckley.

Forced to the distance, the renowned knockout artists were only separated courtesy of a close split (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) decision victory, with a few notable takedowns from Buckely lodging prior hay in the barn for a decision win.

Below, catch the highlights from Joaquin Buckley’s win at UFC Vegas 48

This one won’t go all three rounds 👀🍿



🇺🇸 @NewMansa94 vs 🇬🇭 @JudoRazak opens up the main card NOW!



[ #UFCVegas48 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TrfKevQaDv — UFC (@ufc) February 20, 2022

