Joaquin Buckley Expects UFC Title Shot With Colby Covington Win: “It Wouldn’t Be No Arguements”

Joaquin Buckley is confident that the doors to a UFC title shot will open wide with an exciting win over Colby Covington.

Buckley and Covington are set to headline the UFC’s end-of-the-year event in Tampa, Florida, on December 14th. On paper, the fight looks to be a promising banger, and it could have significant implications for the welterweight title picture.

While Buckley still hasn’t cracked the top five in the welterweight rankings, this fight could still give him enough star power to potentially surge past other competitors if he can finish things with enough of a bang. According to Buckley, there couldn’t be any arguments against it.

Joaquin Buckley Is Hungry for a title Shot if he is successful over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

“I really feel like it wouldn’t be no arguments once I go out there and put on a dominant performance on Colby Covington. It’s just, yet again: Why not give me an opportunity to fight for the title?” Joaquin Buckley said, speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch (H/T BJ Penn.com).

“You know it’s going to be fun to watch. Whether I win, lose, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business. So why not give me the chance and opportunity to fight for the belt?”

Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, with his last victory over Stephen Thompson in spectacular fashion, it seems like the sky is the limit for ‘New Mansa’ right now. Another factor that aids Buckley in his quest for a title shot is that he is usually an exciting fighter. We have seen time and time again that excitement and star power trump meritocracy in the UFC, and we shouldn’t expect any different with Buckley. So, the road to a title shot could finally be paved if he can pull off a wild enough finish.

