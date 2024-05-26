Joaquin Buckley stakes claim for ‘Crazy’ fight with UFC star Kamaru Usman next: ‘He’s not booked’

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley calls out former champion Kamaru Usman for potential matchup.

Usman is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, but those come have come to current champion 170lb champion Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on very short notice.

His performance against Chimaev actually raised Usman’s stock, making it a very competitive fight against the younger and bigger man on less than a week’s notice on the other side of the world.

Currently unbooked, Usman is still in a good position to be a part of big events. Talking on ESPN ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ discussed his next steps.

“I never thought I’d be in this position. I never thought I’d just have a body of work to the point where I could sit back and let a few things unfold. For a long time, I was like I need to get there and be that guy, I need to be champion and now I’m in a position where I don’t have to.

“I definitely want to but I’m taking time to just kind of see how things unfold because right now the welterweight division is kind of clouded and the middleweight division as well. I’m just taking some time, letting some things heal, and plotting my next move.”

Joaquin Buckley calls out Kamaru Usman

Taking to social media Buckley would throw his hat in the ring for a Usman fight that would be the biggest of the 30-year-olds career and could open the door to some massive fights.

“Ya can say what ya want but me vs. @USMAN84kg would go crazy and he not booked.”

Buckley is currently on a four-fight win streak which includes his most recent, and most impressive, against Vicente Luque and Nursulton Ruziboev.

