Joaquin Buckley pummels Vicente Luque en route to ground and pound TKO in the second – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Joaquin Buckley made it three-in-a-row at UFC Atlantic City, pummeling No. 11 ranked contender Vicente Luque en route to a second-round TKO.

Looking to finally break into the welterweight top 15, ‘New Mansa’ came out firing on all cylinders, looking to land a one-hitter-quitter on his Brazilian opposition. The striking exchanges were fairly even throughout the first five minutes, but Buckley began to pull away in the second with his signature power.

Looking to close the distance, Luque moved in, but instead of attempting to take Buckley to the mat, he pulled guard, dragging Buckley on top of him. Leaving his guard open, Luque could do nothing, but cover up as the St. Louis native unleashed an onslaught of strikes on the mat. The referee gave Luque every opportunity to improve his position. Failing to do so, the bout was stopped just past the halfway point of the round.

Official Result: Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:17 or Round 2.

With the decisive victory over Vicente Luque, Buckley should have a number next to his name come Monday morning.

