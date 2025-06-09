Joaquin Buckley calls for title fight before Islam Makhachev after UFC Atlanta: ‘He thinks he’s gonna take my spot’

Ahead of his return at UFC Atlanta this weekend, surging welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley has claimed he deserves to fight for the divisional throne first before Islam Makhachev, particularly if he defeats incoming opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Buckley, who searches out his seventh straight victory this weekend in Georgia, takes on former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Usman in a potential title-eliminator.

And fresh from an impressive doctor’s stoppage TKO win over former interim champion, Colby Covington back in December in their UFC Tampa headliner, Buckley has been vocal in pursuit of his first title charge in the promotion.

However, given his impending vacating of the lightweight crown, Makhachev has been linked heavily with an end-of-year showdown against newly-minted champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

But as far as St. Louis native, Buckley is concerned, should he topple former pound-for-pound number one, Usman next, he should not be leapfrogged for a title charge — particularly by the incoming new divisional star, Makhachev.

Joaquin Buckley stakes claim for title fight with UFC Atlanta victory

“You got this guy (Islam Makhachev) from 155 coming up thinking he gonna take my spot,” Joaquin Buckley posted on his official YouTube channel. “The JDM (Jack Della Maddalena) vs Islam fight is not a massive fight to make…

“If Islam does beat JDM, he’s not gonna stay there,” Joaquin Buckley explained. “He’s gonna retire… because he knows he’s not a natural 170 fighter. Especially with myself, he’s definitely gonna run from a person like me.”

And while Buckley has been steadfast in his pursuit of a title charge next, Della Maddalena has confirmed he is expecting to take on pound-for-pound number, Makhachev toward the end of the year.

“I think it’ll [the fight] be in the US, probably October/November,” Jack Della Maddalena said of his fight with Islam Makhachev on The Grin Reapers podcast. “They [the UFC] were meant to have a Mexico PPV, but I think it’s all changed. Now it’s early October in Vegas.”