Jack Della Maddalena expects October title fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘I think it’ll be in the US’

Newly-minted welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena has revealed he expects his first defense of the crown will take place as soon as October — in a mooted clash with divisional newcomer, Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena, who headlined UFC 315 last month, managed to scoop the undisputed welterweight crown in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad in their reworked, short-notice pairing.

As for Makhachev, the soon-to-be former undisputed lightweight champion will see his crown up for grabs at the end of this month at UFC 317, with Ilia Topuria vying for the title against former titleholder, Charles Oliveira atop the International Fight Week card.

And off the back of Australian star, Jack Della Maddalena’s rise to the crown, Makhachev made his intentions clear to fight for the welterweight championship.

As far as Della Maddalena is concerned, he will be fighting the Russian next, too. Potentially as soon as October of this year, on United States soil atop a flagship card — possibly in Las Vegas.

Jack Della Maddalena plans October title fight with Islam Makhachev

“I think it’ll [the fight] be in the US, probably October/November,” Jack Della Maddalena said of his fight with Islam Makhachev on The Grin Reapers podcast. “They [the UFC] were meant to have a Mexico PPV, but I think it’s all changed. Now it’s early October in Vegas.”

And predicting a victory over megastar, Makhachev, newly-minted kingpin, Della Maddalena has claimed he even has the ability to knock out the soon-to-be former lightweight champion.

“I think I’ll have the size advantage over Islam, but I expect him to be, — not having to go through the weight cut to lightweight — I think he’ll be a better version of himself, so I expect a tough fight. But, as I said, I believe I’ve got the skills to get the job done.”