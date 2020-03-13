Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals Progress On Healing Forehead (Photo)

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s forehead is healing up well.

Jedrzejczyk suffered a hematoma on her forehead that continued to swell up during her narrow split decision defeat to Weili Zhang in their women’s strawweight title fight at UFC 248 this past weekend. By the end of the fight, she was almost unrecognizable as her forehead had ballooned up massively.

The former champion has since concealed her face on social media. However, on Thursday night, she posted an update showing how her forehead had healed up so far.

You can see it below:

“Healing fast! #warrior,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“Now my whole face is bruised but there is no more ‘Joanna UFO’. There is no swelling on my forehead,” she told TMZ earlier in the day. “It’s more on my face and my neck – it’s going down its much better you know. I have a very bad ear with lots of blood in it. I have scheduled surgery in Poland with the best plastic surgeon.

“So, on Monday I will have a small, small medical procedure on my ear and then i’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

It will only be a matter of time until Jedrzejczyk is ready to return to action.

