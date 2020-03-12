Joanna Jędrzejczyk Provides Injury Update, Confirms She Wants Weili Zhang Rematch

Spread the word!













Joanna Jędrzejczyk has provided fight fans with an update on her medical condition and confirmed she wants to rematch Weili Zhang for the first time since UFC 248.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jędrzejczyk confirmed she is happy and relaxing with her family after her five round war for the strawweight belt last weekend.

“I feel great. I feel good. I’m calm, quiet and surrounded by good people who love me so much, my family so I’m good you know. I’m not sad. I’m not happy, just resting my body and I’ve cut myself from the media and what’s going on around, so I feel good man.”

Many fans were concerned about a large swelling on the former champions forehead during and after the fight. The Polish striker has now given an update on her medical condition, which is improving but will require surgery.

“Honestly, I couldn’t see for two days because you know I’ve got bruise on my forehead very much and the gravitation took it to my eyes.

“Now my whole face is bruised but there is no more ‘Joanna UFO’. There is no swelling on my forehead. It’s more on my face and my neck – it’s going down its much better you know. I have a very bad ear with lots of blood in it. I have scheduled surgery in Poland with the best plastic surgeon. So, on Monday I will have a small, small medical procedure on my ear and then i’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

After falling to the closest of defeats Jędrzejczyk seems keen to get the rematch with Zhang as soon as she heals up, she said.

“Of course, why not. Let’s fight again. Let’s go for the belt.”

Should the UFC make a strawweight title rematch between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk next?