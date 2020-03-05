Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Kamaru Usman Humbled ‘Prick’ Colby Covington

Spread the word!













There still appears to be some bad blood between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Colby Covington.

Covington and Jedrzejczyk are teammates at American Top Team (ATT). However, things went sour when the former started trash talking fellow teammates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal.

It even got to the point where Covington pondered the possibility of leaving the gym out of fear of an altercation after upsetting many with his comments towards Poirier and Masvidal.

Jedrzejczyk already made her thoughts on Covington known before, and things still appear to be hostile between her and “Chaos” as she revealed in a recent interview:

“He’s a prick, I don’t care about this guy,” Jedrzejczyk told TMZ. “He doesn’t know how to act. He’s not a real man. He doesn’t know how to say, ‘hello, good morning, hi, so sorry’ to a woman. … I don’t know [how it began]. He was talking sh*t about Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal who he was friends with. You can’t do that.

“The men [at ATT] are putting a hell of a work to keep this sport together. We have so many athletes from all over the world, different cultures, different experiences but we’re all working together, supporting each other. Sometimes you like someone more but show the respect to your teammate. Don’t talk bad about your teammates. This is what Colby did and he’s paying the price right now.”

Despite her feelings towards Covington, the former champion wishes him well. She doesn’t need to give him a lesson either as UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman already did that for her back in December:

“I don’t know [if he is the most disliked fighter in the UFC]. I wish him all the best,” she added. “He’s my teammate and I wish him all the best. Sometimes, he should behave better. Usman already gave him [a reality check]. He humbled him.”

What do you make of Jedrzejczyk’s comments?