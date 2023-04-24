Jiri Prochazka has heaped praise on former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira ahead of his move to the promotion’s light heavyweight ranks, as rumors continue to link the two former UFC champions to a future showdown.

Prochazka, the current #1 ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since June of last year, suffering a shoulder injury last December ahead of a championship rematch with former gold holder, Glover Teixeira.

As for Pereira, the former undisputed middleweight titleholder, slipped to #1 in the official division pule following UFC 287 earlier this month, dropping a second round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in their championship rematch.

Previewing his expected Octagon return later this year, Czech Republic native, Jiri Prochazka confirmed his plans to fight potentially as soon as September, eyeing an immediate championship fight with newly-minted gold holder, Jamahal Hill.

Jiri Prochazka heaps praise on Alex Pereira

Slated to make his light heavyweight division debut later this annum, Pereira has been tipped to topple both Hill and Prochakza in pursuit of a second UFC championship belt. And Prochazka has so far sung the praises of the Sao Paulo striker in anticipation of a potential future pairing.

“Nice stand-up style guy,” Jiri Prochakza told LowKick MMA of Alex Pereira during a recent interview. “[He has] a lot of skills and I’m looking forward to seeing him in our division because he is high [level]. He’s very good for our division. Good feeling in his movement, good timing – I’m glad to see guys like him in our division because it’s a new opportunity to show the best from us, because he’s a good stand-upper, it’s something good in our division.”

“Alex (Pereira) is a good warrior, he has a very nice style,” Jiri Prochazka explained. “I like the style because it’s very simple, useful, and precise.”

Winning light heavyweight spoils back in June of last year in the main event of UFC 275, Prochazka submitted the above-mentioned, Teixeira with a fifth round rear-naked choke submission in Singapore.