Locked In a Room for Three Days? Jiri Prochazka Explains Why He Does Extreme Training

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has explained some of the insane training regimes that he has done throughout the course of his career.

When it comes to fan favorites, Jiri Prochazka is up there with the best of them in mixed martial arts. He is a true warrior in every sense of the word and during his time in the UFC, he has been able to blitz through every opponent he has faced outside of Alex Pereira. He sticks by a samurai code and for that reason, MMA fans absolutely adore him.

Of course, Jiri Prochazka is a pretty unique guy, which is one of the reasons why he’s so beloved. He’s hardly a conventional fighter and his goal, above everything else, is to put on a show and ensure that he gives everything he has got in the name of securing the win.

In a recent interview, Prochazka spoke about some of the sacrifices he’s made over the years.

Jiri Prochazka discusses his training

“Sometimes when you are a young man, you have to do that to be more alive, more sensitive, more focused. Like locking yourself in a room for 30 days with no electronics. For me, the most days I did was five days. I realized I need to go out and live my purpose. Normally, I do that for three days after a fight because you can settle your mindset, your experience from the fight, what you did good, what you did bad, what you want to repeat, what you don’t want to repeat in preparation.”

“I did 1,000 burpees in a row, no break. Why? Because sometimes when you are a young man, you want to find the limits. You have to go through and try to push day by day. Then you find some limits of your body, and you realize it’s not good to do so often. I started doing it daily but in small parts: daily meditation, daily breath work, daily workout. That is the routine to keep yourself in the uncomfortable zone, to be more alive, more sensitive, more focused, fast, stronger.”