New UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is set to run it back with former titleholder Glover Teixeira in December.

First reported by John Morgan on Twitter, the two warriors are set to square off once again at UFC 282 on December 10th in Las Vegas. At UFC 275, Prochazka and Teixeira delivered a Fight of the Year candidate with ‘Denisa’ capturing his first UFC title, submitting Teixeira with just 28-seconds remaining in their memorable main event.

The rematch is set!!!



Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira will meet again at #UFC282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC exec Hunter Campbell has confirmed to me.



Story coming to @SInow. pic.twitter.com/Xkjr83yhF8 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 13, 2022 Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the UFC light heavyweight title in just his third bout with the promotion after scoring back-to-back second-round knockouts against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Prior to his UFC debut in 2020, Prochazka amassed an impressive record of 23-3-1 primarily under the RIZIN FC promotion in Japan. In 29 career victories, Jiri Prochazka has a remarkable 25 wins by way of knockout, with another three via submission, including his UFC title-winning effort against one of the promotion’s most-tenured talents.

Glover Teixeira looks to become the UFC’s oldest champion once again in rematch with Jiri Prochazka

When Glover Teixeira (33-8-0) shocked the world at UFC 267 defeating Jan Blachowicz, Teixeira became the oldest active UFC champion at 42 years old. The victory was the culmination of more than a decade of work inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, his reign lasted a mere eight months before dropping the title in a war of attrition with Jiri Prochazka. At UFC 282, Teixeira will get another shot at reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight crown and reliving the moment he had spent 10 years working towards.

With more than 20 years in combat sports, Teixeira has earned a reputation as a finisher with 17 career knockouts alongside 11 submissions, both UFC light heavyweight division records. He is also second on the list of total wins inside the light heavyweight division with only Jon Jones standing above him in that category.