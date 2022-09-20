Video – Glover Teixeira, Alex Pereira share tense, heavy sparring session, separated after buzzer sounds

Footage has emerged featuring Brazilian duo and teammates, former UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, and incoming middleweight title challenger, Alex Pereira, sparring in tense and heavy fashion – trading blows even after the buzzer before being separated and embracing.

Teixeira, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the UFC banner, headlined UFC 275 back in June against Czech Republic finisher, Jiri Prochazka, suffering a hail mary fifth round rear-naked choke loss in Singapore, dropping his undisputed belt.

Alex Pereira is set to compete for UFC gold in November at Madison Square Garden

As for Alex Pereira, the Sao Paulo striker is currently scheduled to headline UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden, clashing with past kickboxing rival and undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in the duo’s third combat sports matchup.

Expected to share the Octagon with the aforenoted, Prochazka again in an immediate title rematch, Teixeira has yet to officially land a date for a title re-run, however, has been linked to both an end-of-year clash at UFC 282, or a Brazil homecoming next January at UFC 283.

Preparing for his premier title showdown under the UFC banner later this year, footage has emerged detailing a rather tense matchup between Pereira, and Teixeira in Connecticut – with the duo trading blow for blow in the pocket on the mats, even landing strikes after the buzzer as a teammate lept between the two.

Featuring on the main card of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week, Alex Pereira, a former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion, landed his third Octagon victory with a staggering first round, knockout win against Sean Strickland, snapping the latter’s seven-fight undefeated run – earning his fight with Adesanya.

The Brazilian holds other UFC wins over compatriot, Bruno Silva, as well as a stunning debut flying knee knockout win over Andreas Michailidis in November of last year, at the same venue of his upcoming title showdown.