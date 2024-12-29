Jiri Prochazka plans mega fight with victory in return at UFC 311: ‘Maybe I sound crazy’

Ahead of his UFC 311 comeback fight, Jiri Prochazka admits that some fans may find him “crazy” as he seeks out a future trilogy bout with current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — who holds a pair of devastating knockout wins over him in the last 12 months.

Prochazka, the current number two rank at the light heavyweight limit, will make his return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 311 in a few weeks time in Los Angeles, booking a high-stakes pairing with fellow former undisputed champion, Jamahal Hill.

Sidelined since June, Czech Republic native, Prochazka took headlining honors at UFC 303 on short-notice, suffering a hellacious second round high-kick knockout loss against the above-mentioned former two-weight titleholder, Pereira during International Fight Week.

Jiri Prochazka admits he’s “crazy” for chasing third fight with Alex Pereira

With his most recent win, Prochazka, a former Rizin FF champion to boot, rallied to stop fellow European talent, Aleksandar Rakic back in April, and believes a triumph against Dana White’s Contender Series product, Hill may land him a “crazy” title trilogy bout with Sao Paulo star, Pereira.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“You know, maybe I’ll sound crazy or whatever, but believe me, I’m working on [once again becoming] the champion,” Jiri Prochazka explained during an interview with MMA Fighting. “[The] champion right now is Alex (Pereira). But right now, I’m focusing [on] what’s before me. What’s the next step? Right now, it’s Jamahal Hill. Next, we will see who will be the champion.

“If that will be Alex, for me right now — if there will be questions about the fight with Alex — that will be for me, really, the fight for my life,” Jiri Prochazka explained.

Mandatory Credit: Yong Teck Lim

First fighting Pereira in another short-notice pairing for the vacant light heavyweight crown at UFC 295 in November of last year, Prochazka would suffer a late second round knockout defeat to the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame megastar.