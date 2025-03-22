Jiri Prochazka offers to fight Jan Blachowicz – Carlos Ulberg winner after UFC London clash

ByRoss Markey
Former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka is looking to keep busy this year — and has suggested he could face off with the winner of this evening’s UFC London clash between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg, in a bid to rubber-stamp his route to another title charge at 205lbs.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and the current number two ranked divisional contender, returned as recently at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

And landing himself back in the winner’s enclosure once more, the Czech striker took out fellow former titleholder, Jamahal Hill with an eventual third round knockout win via a series of ground strikes.

Staking his claim for a trilogy fight with then-champion, Alex Pereira before his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Prochazka revealed he was confident of finally usurping the Brazilian at the third time of trying.

Jiri Prochazka plans active summer to earn UFC title fight

But with Ankalaev turning down a fight with him next in favor of a rematch with Pereira — Prochazka has set his sights on the winner of Blachowicz and Ulberg tonight — who co-headline UFC London.

“I’m just looking for a good fight,” Jiri Prochazka told The Schmo. “But after today’s information, like Alex (Pereira) and (Magomed) Ankalaev, they’re already confirmed their fight. I don’t want to just stay and watch them and wait for the winner. Maybe I will fight with one of these guys [Jan Blachowicz or Carlos Ulberg] with the winner from Saturday night. So let’s see who will be the winner. Let the better (man) win.”

“I think for Alex, it’s right,” Jiri Prochazka continued. “He has to have the first chance to – he deserves that, to fight against the champion right after. But still, I think he needs a little bit of time to refresh himself and take a little bit of time to upgrade his style, upgrade a few things, and win the battle.”

