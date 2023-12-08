Jiri Prochazka makes offer to fight Aleksandar Rakic in Octagon return at UFC 299 in Miami

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has offered to step-in for fellow former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in a clash with the returning, Aleksandar Rakic – offering the Austrian-born contender a showdown at UFC 299 in March of next year in Miami, Florida.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 295 at the beginning of last month, suffering a second round TKO loss to former middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira in the pair’s vacant light heavyweight title showdown at Madison Square Garden.

As for Rakic, the current number five ranked contender has yet to feature since he suffered a third round TKO due a brutal knee injury suffered against the aforenoted Pole, Blachowicz in the pair’s main event clash back in May of last year.

And slated to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 297 in January, Rakic was booked to take on Blachowicz in a rematch on the Canada card, however, the latter has been forced from the re-run through injury, and is set for surgery.

Weighing up a quickfire return to the Octagon following a recent welcome to Khamzat Chimaev to make a stunning light heavyweight divisional leap, Czech Republic favorite, Jiri Prochazka offered to fight Rakic in an all-European outing – receiving a slew of responses from the latter.



“You said February or March,” Aleksandar Rakic replied to Jiri Prochakza. “I accepted and offered you February 17th. Now you’ve gone quiet. Where’s your Samurai code now? Sign the contract, big boy, sign the contract. @jiri_bjp.”

Jiri Prochazka suggests UFC 299 for fight with Aleksandar Rakic

Suggesting a rescheduled pairing at UFC 299 in March – which currently features a bantamweight title main event rematch between Sean O’Malley, and former-foe, Marlon Vera, Prochazka welcomed the chance to compete in ‘The Sunshine State’.

“March 9 Miami?” Jiri Prochakza posted on his official X account.

