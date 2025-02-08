Jimmy Crute returns in majority draw fight against Rafael Bellato – UFC 312 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Snapping his two-year hiatus tonight at UFC 312, Australian light heavyweight contender, Jimmy Crute was beaten to a decision win tonight — in an eventual majority draw against Brazilian foe, Rafael Bellato, with the latter rallying to save himself a loss tonight in Sydney.

Crute, a former ranked light heavyweight contender, had been sidelined since he featured back in 2023 against Alonzo Menifield, dropping an opening round guillotine choke submission loss.

Prior to that, New South Wales native, Crute had suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to former title challenger, Anthony Smith, and a knockout loss to former undisputed champion, Jamahal Hill.

crute ufc 312

And turning in an impressive opening round in his return to the Octagon, Crute was pegged back in the second and third rounds by the above-mentioned, Bellato — with the duo fighting to an eventual majority decision (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

Below, catch the highlights from Jimmy Crute’s decision draw against Rafael Bellato

