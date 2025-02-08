Aleksandre Topuria earns Octagon debut win in decision over Colby Thicknesse – UFC 312 Highlights

Touted bantamweight prospect, Aleksandre Topuria — the younger brother of current undisputed featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria, made good on his Octagon debut tonight in Sydney, landing a decision victory against short-notice replacement, Colby Thicknesse on the preliminary card of UFC 312.

Improving to 6-1 tonight as a professional, bantamweight upstar, Topuria took on the above-mentioned, Thicknesse — a close training partner of former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski — a past foe of his brother, Ilia Topuria.

Showing off his grappling and wrestling tonight en route to his unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) — Topuria was joined in his corner by his elder brother, as well as current undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili.

Following his victory against Thicknesse, Topuria claimed that he could afford to show off all of his skills given the fact he is a trained mixed martial arts fighter — rather than excelling in just one of the arts of combat sports.

Below, catch the highlights from Aleksandre Topuria’s decision win over Colby Thicknesse