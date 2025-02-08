Aleksandre Topuria earns Octagon debut win in decision over Colby Thicknesse – UFC 312 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Aleksandre Topuria earns Octagon debut win in decision over Colby Thicknesse - UFC 312 Highlights

Touted bantamweight prospect, Aleksandre Topuria — the younger brother of current undisputed featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria, made good on his Octagon debut tonight in Sydney, landing a decision victory against short-notice replacement, Colby Thicknesse on the preliminary card of UFC 312.

Improving to 6-1 tonight as a professional, bantamweight upstar, Topuria took on the above-mentioned, Thicknesse — a close training partner of former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski — a past foe of his brother, Ilia Topuria.

Showing off his grappling and wrestling tonight en route to his unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) — Topuria was joined in his corner by his elder brother, as well as current undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria provides update on his next UFC fight
MixCollage 09 Feb 2025 01 36 AM 6784 1

Following his victory against Thicknesse, Topuria claimed that he could afford to show off all of his skills given the fact he is a trained mixed martial arts fighter — rather than excelling in just one of the arts of combat sports.

alek topuria

Below, catch the highlights from Aleksandre Topuria’s decision win over Colby Thicknesse

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts