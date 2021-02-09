The UFC 258 pay-per-view event has taken a big hit as Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz will no longer be competing.

An intriguing ranked bantamweight matchup between the pair was set to take place on the main card of the event taking place Saturday night in Las Vegas.

However, that won’t be the case anymore according to reports as a positive COVID-19 test ultimately forced the promotion to pull the bout. There’s no word on which competitor received the positive test as of yet.

MMA Fighting reports that the plan is to reschedule it for UFC Vegas 20 which takes place February 27 though no deal is finalized as of yet. That event is notably headlined by a heavyweight encounter between ranked fighters Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

Rivera is coming off a unanimous decision win over Cody Stamann in July. That snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old who suffered back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Munhoz, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak. The Brazilian also suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Sterling which followed a split decision defeat to Frankie Edgar in August.

The pair actually competed in November 2015 in a fight that saw Rivera earn the split decision win on that occasion.

Who do you think takes the rematch?