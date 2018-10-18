Jimmie Rivera Tells Cody Garbrandt To ‘Grab His Balls Out’ Of Faber’s Purse

Jimmie Rivera tells former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt what he should do through the power of social media.

This comes off Rivera also recently going through some ups and downs in his pro-MMA career.

Rivera’s Road

Former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes was able to finish Rivera with a huge head kick to win the bantamweight headliner at UFC Utica. This marked Rivera’s first loss since November 2008. Coming into the headliner, he was on a 20-fight winning streak.

Rebounding

Rivera got back to his winning ways when he picked up a decision win over former title contender John Dodson. This fight took place on the main card of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Rivera Calls Out Garbrandt

This is the latest development in this feud as Rivera has been calling for a bout with the former champion for some time now. The title contender took to his official Twitter account to give some advice to Garbrandt by writing the following:

“@Cody_Nolove is such a head case. After he’s finished rehabbing his ego from that last loss he should also grab his balls out of @UrijahFaber purse and get this fucking division moving again.”

Garbrandt Lost His Way

Garbrandt is coming off back-to-back losses to UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November of 2017. Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

The second fight happened in the main event of the UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Dillashaw once again finished Garbrandt. The loss has put the former champion and rising star’s career in a sort of limbo.

It may remain as such until Dillashaw loses the belt. Should “No Love” fight Rivera in the meantime?